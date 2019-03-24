The crash happened Sunday night at the intersection of routes 332 and 96 in Farmington. Messenger Post Media's news partner is on the scene but at this time we do not have a lot of information; deputies say to avoid the area.

A car accident has closed a road and prompted a large response in Farmington.

According to our news partner, News10NBC who has a crew at the scene, the crash took place at the busy intersection of routes 332 and 96 in Farmington.

Traffic on 332 north is reportedly blocked, while southbound traffic is being detoured.

There has been no official word from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office on injuries, but one member of the News10NBC team saw a Mercy Flight helicopter take off shortly after he arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.