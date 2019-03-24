An 8-year-old girl from the Rochester area died on Saturday night after drowning in the pool at the Residence Inn in Henrietta.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in last night's drowning at the Residence Inn in Henrietta as Rochester 8-year-old Jamielath Kabba.

According to a press release, deputies responded around 8:48 p.m. to the Residence Inn Marriott on Jefferson Road for reports of someone unresponsive in the pool. Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim had been retrieved from the pool and had CPR performed. The victim- Kabba- was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies determined that an adult was present with the victim, and that 11 minutes transpired before the child was located in the pool's deep end.

Deputies have notified next of kin and are working with the Rochester City School District.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the drowning and is consulting with the District Attorney's Office, Monroe County Crime Lab, and Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office as part of the investigation. Kabba's family is full cooperating with authorities in the investigation, as is the Residence Inn.