A missing Wayne Central grad has been found dead by New York City police. James Johnston, 31, disappeared from his Brooklyn apartment in January. Police discovered his body over the weekend.

His family in Wayne County reached out to our news partner, News10NBC overnight with the update.

After more than 50 days of searching for her son, Nancy Johnston received a call from the NYPD saying they recovered a body matching his description.

Johnston was last seen by his roommates on January 29. When they woke up the next morning in their Brooklyn apartment, James was gone.

For weeks the family searched, raising funds to hire a private investigator and pushing the cell phone companies to get access to his phone records.

Johnston had been in a car accident the day he disappeared and his family worried about a potential head injury.

On Thursday the NYPD found a body. His family raced downstate to meet with the medical examiner and confirmed it was James.

A celebration of life is being planned for friends and family on April 27 at the West Walworth Fire Department at 2 p.m.

Police are looking into the details of Johnston’s death.