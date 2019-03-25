Two brothers got into a knife fight with each other in a vehicle while in the drive-thru lane at McDonald's in Canandaigua early Saturday morning. Tristin and Justin Elliott, both of Phelps are facing multiple charges. Police say Tristin threatened to harm one of the officers with the knife and Justin tried to physically prevent officers from taking his brother into custody.

Tristin Elliott, 22, of Phelps allegedly used a knife to assault his brother, Justin Elliot, 30, also of Phelps, on March 23, after 1 a.m.

Justin Elliott suffered minor lacerations to his hand, neck, and stomach during the fight. He was treated at the scene for non life-threatening injuries.

Canandaigua Police say Tristin Elliott also threatened to harm one of the officers with the knife.

The 22-year-old is charged with assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, and menacing. He was taken to the Ontario County Jail to await arraignment.

The older brother is charged with obstructing of governmental administration after he allegedly physically prevented officers from taking his brother into custody.

Justin Elliott was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.