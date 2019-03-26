A North Rose man is facing charges after deputies say he ran over his ex-girlfriend's foot while picking up his daughter. Jonathan Dubois, 32, is charged with assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Wayne County sheriff's deputies say Dubois was picking up his daughter from his ex-girlfriend in Sodus on Friday afternoon when he backed up his car and ran over the ex-girlfriend's foot, injuring her. There were kids in the car at the time.

Dubois was arraigned in the Town of Sodus Court and taken to Wayne County Jail on $250 cash bail or $500 bond. He is due back in court on April 10 at 7 p.m.