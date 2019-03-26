Fortune Magazine named First American Equipment Finance No. 1 among the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (Small/Medium).

“Our company’s success is entirely due to our genuine, talented colleagues,” said Alan Sikora, CEO. “They choose to create a collaborative environment where great things can be accomplished together. They inspire me each day.”

“I believe that a workplace of motivated, engaged and grateful employees translates to an outstanding client experience,” said Sonia Cliffel, National vice president. “Serving clients is at the core of everything we do.”

To determine the 2019 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance, Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 726,000 employees working in the Financial Services & Insurance industry in the United States.

A full 85 percent of the evaluation is based on employee feedback. The remaining 15 percent is based on an assessment of all employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values and the effectiveness of their leaders to ensure they are consistently experienced.

Fortune and Great Place to Work also ranked First American as a Best Midsize Workplace for Millennials, Best in New York, Best for Women, Best for Giving Back and Best for New Grads. Entrepreneur Magazine named First American as a Top Company Culture and Selling Power Magazine named First American among the Best to Sell For. Best Companies Group named First American as the No. 1 Best Midsize Place to Work in New York.