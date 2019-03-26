Messenger Post Media and the Ontario County Human Society have partnered up to help animals from the shelter find forever homes in this Tails for Tuesday feature.

ELLIE is a very energetic and playful 2-year-old mixed breed that is open to being friends with other pets.

MOMMA CAT is an independent and frisky 2-year-old spayed female who looks for attention on her terms, somewhat of a typical cat.

Both animals are available for adoption at Happy Tails Animal Shelter, located at 2976 County Road 48 in Hopewell. If you interested in adopting Ellie or Momma Cat — or taking a look at the other animals the shelter has up for adoption — please visit www.ontariocountyhumanesociety.org or call 585-396-4590.