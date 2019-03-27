Aries Ash, 30, and Charisse Walton, 36, both of North Rose, are charged with second-degree murder after a missing man was found dead on the property of a vacant home on Dearborn Place in Syracuse. The two were caught after an RPD police chase.

Two people taken into custody following a police chase in Rochester are now charged with murder.

Aries Ash, 30, and Charisse Walton, 36, both of North Rose, are charged with second-degree murder after a missing man was found dead on the property of a vacant home on Dearborn Place in Syracuse.

On Tuesday, Rochester Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle wanted in connection with the homicide investigation but the driver refused to stop. The pursuit ended in the 1600 block of Clifford Avenue where the vehicle collided with a City of Rochester garbage truck.

Ash and Walton were taken into custody without further incident.

The victim's name has not yet been released.