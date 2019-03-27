Bishop Kearney High School will present “The Addams Family Musical.”

Based on the cartoons created by Charles Addams, the play begins as young Wednesday Addams, Gianna Joy-Neuroth, has fallen in love with Lucas, Jonathon Dodds. Lucas’ parents, Mal and Alice Beineke — David Dobbins, Maggie Martin — are “normal,” and Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.

Now, Gomez, Argent Qi, must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his wife, Morticia, Nicole Malley. As the family attempts to relate to the Beinekes, the love-obsessed Fester, Michael Maher; spunky Grandma, AnnMarie Hubbel; brother Pugsley, Katiclaire Dobbins; and a man of no words Lurch, Matt Tierney, conspire with the spooky Addams ancestors to bring the two young lovers together.

The cast and crew are comprised of over 50 students and an orchestra full of alumni. There are three opportunities to watch this musical. The performances are at 7 p.m. on April 5 and 2 and 7 p.m. on April 6 at the Bishop Kearney Auditorium, 125 Kings Highway S., Rochester.

“The Addams Family” tickets can be purchased at the school main office or at showtix4u.com, and search for Bishop Kearney. Advance tickets are $10 for students and $12 for adults. Additional $2 added for tickets purchased at the door the night of the show. Call (585) 342-4000 for information.