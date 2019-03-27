Public input would be incorporated into a grant request for $10M in funding

CANANDAIGUA — In previous years, city officials have sought millions of dollars of state money for projects ranging from downtown building improvements to a pedestrian plaza on Phoenix Street to Commons Park work to parking, among others.

Now, the city is looking for the public’s ideas as it prepares for the latest application for Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, which if awarded is to go toward planning and execution of activities to improve streets, streetscape and public spaces; improve building appearances and structural conditions; and create jobs in downtown areas across New York.

The first public opportunity to do so will be at City Council’s planning and development committee meeting April 2.

The intent is to hear ideas of locations for investment, as well as specific projects and potential activities, according to City Manager John Goodwin.

“We want to get all ideas on the table,” Goodwin said. “We have a nice and thriving downtown, but we can also make it better.”

The city has been unsuccessful in the past, with Geneva, Batavia (in Genesee County), and Penn Yan (in Yates County) receiving the state awards locally the last three years.

In 2017, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 12 projects were receiving $10 million of state funding in Geneva. The city manager at the time, Matt Horn, now is working with Canandaigua through his current job at MRB Group, which the city earlier this year awarded an $8,625 contract for help with the application.

Officials have examined the city’s previous applications and determined that public engagement in the process is an aspect that can be strengthened, Goodwin said.

Many of the ideas mentioned in prior years may still be part of an application. The city has eyed the upper floors of downtown buildings, some of which are underused or dilapidated, for investment for offices, Goodwin said. Investment also could be pursued in the Bemis Block and its Bemis Hall, a one-time entertainment location where suffragette Susan B. Anthony and abolitionist and author Frederick Douglass once spoke.

“There are historical preservation elements we’d like to pursue,” Goodwin said.

In the near future, surveys, social media, and other means also may be used to gather public input. Input from stakeholders such as the Canandaigua Business Improvement District and Downtown Merchants Association also is invited.

Typically, applications have been made in late May with grant award announcements beginning in June, although the timetable may change depending on when the state budget for 2019-20 is approved, Goodwin said.

Legislators are supposed to adopt a spending plan by April 1, although the deadline this year is in question.