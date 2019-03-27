Residents from the Friendly Home visit Joy Community Church to help out with the church’s food ministry.

Accompanied by staff and family, residents greet community members, distribute utensils and give out items prepared at the Friendly Home, including homemade cookies, bread and other treats. Residents have also collected and donated baby items for church members in need, including handmade quilts.

The Friendly Home is committed to providing residents with community service opportunities.

Visit friendlyseniorliving.org for more information.