The Howard Hanson Certificate of Merit is awarded annually by the Rochester Piano Teachers’ Guild to high school seniors who exhibit excellence in piano performance.

This award is named in honor of Howard Hanson, renowned American composer, conductor, educator and director of the Eastman School of Music from 1924 to 1964.

The Hanson Winners’ Recital took place on March 10 at Nazareth College’s Wilmot Hall.

The winner is Eric Liu, the son of Xiaoping Liu and Ling Lhow, of Fairport, and a senior at

Fairport High School.

Liu is a member of the National Honor Society, the German National Honor Society, is a Scholar Athlete and has received Olde English F Letter and Pin Awards. He is treasurer for his class and the German National Honor Society. Liu has qualified in the Leading Tone auditions sponsored by the NYSMTA District 12 Student Achievement Program and has received three Gold Cups from the National; Federation of Music Clubs and Rochester Piano Teachers’ Guild.

Liu plans to study psychology and criminology in college. His passions include watching movies, competitive figure skating and playing violin, guitar, didgeridoo and harmonica.