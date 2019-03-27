Local soldiers re-enlist with state National Guard

Pvt. 1st Class Lewis Brice, of Greece; Staff Sgt. Timothy Durfee, of Rochester; and Spc. Jonathan O’Keefe, of Hilton, recently re-enlisted to continue service with the New York Army National Guard.

Brice serves with Company B (Maintenance), 427th Brigade Support Battalion. Durfee is assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-108th Infantry. O’Keefe is continuing with the Headquarters and Service Company, 642nd Support Battalion.

“The most important Army asset we have is the individual soldier,” said Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general. “The dedication, skills and leadership traits they bring to our community and their employers are invaluable. By choosing to stay in the Army National Guard, they directly contribute to our nation's security and to the governor's ability to respond to disasters.”

SWBR promotes local residents

SWBR Architects recently promoted Dennis Baszynski, of Spencerport, and Michele Michaels, of Greece to associate/senior technical coordinator and associate/human resources manager, respectively.

Baszynski has worked with SWBR since 1985. He specializes in building envelope and vertical circulation design on all project types, including K-12, higher education and housing.

Michaels joined SWBR in 2016. She manages all of the firm’s HR functions, including recruiting, benefits, training and employee relations.

Greece Kia dealership named to President’s Club

Billy Fuccillo, president of Fuccillo Automotive Group, was named by Kia Motors America as one of 30 dealers in the U.S. to earn a spot in the 2018 Kia President’s Club.

Selected from the network of nearly 800 retailers, the club recognizes dealers achieving the highest overall sales volume and providing outstanding customer satisfaction.

Fuccillo was honored for the performance of Fuccillo Kia of Greece in 2018. He was the only Kia dealer in the state to be recognized. This is Fuccillo’s fifth time to receive President’s Club honors for one of his dealerships.

Honorees receive dealership promotional materials and awards, and a crystal statuette.