Astacio is facing a felony charge after being accused of trying to buy a gun from Dick's Sporting Goods in Henrietta last April. She's banned from owning a gun because she's on probation for a DWI conviction.

Former Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is set to appear in court in Syracuse Thursday afternoon.

Astacio is facing a felony charge after being accused of trying to buy a gun from Dick's Sporting Goods in Henrietta last April. She's banned from owning a gun because she's on probation for a DWI conviction.

The case is being heard in Onondaga County after the state court of appeals granted a motion to move her trial in January.

Astacio was officially removed from the bench in October. Earlier this month, she announced plans to run for Rochester City Council. Even if she's convicted in the gun case, the state board of elections says she can still serve.

The trial is expected to start Monday in Onondaga County Court, but a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m.