The following programs will be offered at Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave. For more information or to register, visit irondequoitlibrary.org or call (585) 336-6060.
Adult programs
Drop-in knitting: 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. Every Tuesday bring needlework projects and chat with others. No registration required.
Technology help with Teen Tech Tutors: 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays. Come in during the drop-in hours for help with all technology questions. No registration required.
Learn English as a Second Language: 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Learn to speak, read and write English better. Join English for Speakers of Other Languages associates. No registration required.
Make a Scratched Easter Egg with Linda Bowers: 4 p.m. on April 4. Each patron will decorate an egg using the scratch technique. Registration is required; limited class size.
Teen program
Teen Writing Group — ages 12-18: 3:30 p.m. on April 5. Join to write, share, edit and laugh. Registration is required.
