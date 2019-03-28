The town of Greece needs proven representation and leadership, like the kind we have received from Councilman William Murphy, our current 2nd Ward representative.

Bill is a lifelong servant of the people of Greece and beyond. His service as a Greece police officer, combined with his experience as chief of police in Holley and as a Greece town councilman, totals over 30 years in service to our community.

With the ever-increasing need of strong representation and leadership on the town council, proven experience is essential. Bill is not an egomaniac like others. He represents all residents of Greece, not just himself. The challenges and opportunities that face the Greece community are best served by someone who has demonstrated the ability to do so. That individual is Bill Murphy.

In every town, problems and opportunities abound. We are fortunate to have an individual like Bill, who cares for the district and town he resides in. Proven results are more valuable than rhetoric for the weeds trying to unseat this fine gentleman.

Tim Donahue

Greece