Literacy Volunteers of Ontario-Yates will host an afternoon piano salon-style concert by Chilean pianist Claudio Espejo at 1 p.m. April 7 at the Granger Homestead, 295 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

All proceeds will support the organization’s English language learning programs.

Refreshments and dessert will be served. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door, and are available at Literacy Volunteers offices, Mobile Music and Granger Homestead.

Espejo, 27, graduated from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, and is a doctorate candidate in piano performance and pedagogy at the University of Michigan.

He grew up in Chile listening to his father’s classical music collection, developing a love of poetry and eventually an interest in religion and spirituality. He started piano lessons when he was 12, and after less than two years of serious study he took first place in the Claudio Arrau National Piano Competition and won the top prize for best compulsory work. He also won prizes at the Claudio Arrau International Piano Competition in 2006 and the Flora Guerra National Piano Competition in 2008.

In 2009, he performed the Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in the Teatro Municipal de Temuco. That year, he won the Faculty Merit Award at the Chautauqua Music Festival and was the youngest pianist on stage at the semifinals of the Chautauqua International Piano Competition. In 2013, he received the Audience Prize in the Thousand Islands International Piano Competition.

Espejo performed in masterclasses for Alexander Gavrylyuk, Monique Duphil, Malcolm Bilson, Roberta Rust, Jean-Francois Dichamp, Roberto Bravo and Anthony di Bonaventura. He collaborated with various musicians while at Eastman, including pianist Pedro Zenteno.

Last May, Espejo performed Tchaikovsky’s first piano concerto in his hometown, and gave recitals and masterclasses in cities around his country.

Call 585-396-1686 for information.