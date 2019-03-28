Springtime in Canandaigua, presented by the Thompson Health Guild, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 at the Greater Canandaigua Civic Center, 250 N. Bloomfield Road.

The eighth annual arts and crafts show will feature works by 90 juried artists from six states, spring decor, a plant sale and fairy house event, door prizes, regional wine and beer, specialty foods, and music.

Admission is $5, or free for ages 12 and younger. Proceeds will support the Dr. Laurie Sands and Constellation Brands Breast Imaging Center at Thompson Health.

Call 585-396-9473 or visit bit.ly/1gGYzer for information.