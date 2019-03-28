Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, recently announced its upcoming programs.

Call (585) 872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for more information or to register.

Adult and teens

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 1 to 6 p.m. on March 28. Blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals as fast as donations are coming in, and more donations are needed now to replenish the blood supply. Those who are in good health, at least 17 years old and 110 pounds, come in and give the gift of life. Walk-ins are welcome; visit redcross.org/give-blood.html or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App to register.

Meet the Oscars: 1:15 to 3:30 p.m. on March 31. Come and watch the winner of Best Picture at the 2019 Oscars, “Green Book,” on the big screen.

Children

Child Safety Series: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. on March 28. Jean Triest, traffic safety specialist for the Monroe County Office of Traffic Safety, will be available immediately after story time to provide information and answer questions on a number of child safety issues. Topic is “Car Seat, Booster Seat, and Bus Safety.”