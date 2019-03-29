Despite the frustration of aging, despite the occasional curveball life sends our way, despite the insufferable indigestion of governing ourselves, most of us manage to get a leg out of bed and a foot on the floor each morning.

It may have all been just an illusion, but I recall a simpler time. On Saturday mornings especially, I’d meet the dawn with relish, toss back the bedcovers, spring unrestrained from my bed to the floor in a flood of infantile exuberance, and I’d rush still wearing pajamas to the living room. Switching on the television, I’d focus my attention on the face of the television screen for as long as it took for an image to appear. I’d wait anxiously while the television tubes inside the set warmed to full incandescence, full power, wait for the picture tube to go from nothing to something, then curse the television station’s emerging test pattern, an inanimate roadblock that stood between the day’s regularly scheduled programing and my obsession with it.

Saturday’s programing began in rip-roaring fashion, hoofbeats and pistol shots, barroom brawls that made the county fair’s demolition derby look like child’s play, the ring of a spittoon suffering a direct hit, Indian agents and “Indian” whiskey, gamblers raking in poker chips, waggish floozies floating table

to table. Eventually my mother would rise, come into the living room, diagnose my obsession, switch off the TV, and march me back to my bedroom to get out of my pajamas and dress for the day. Daylight was burning, and my mother could think of things more beneficial.

I was young enough then to admit having no conscience, no conscience of any consequence, my mother and I sharing hers. Until I could prove otherwise, proved that the light in my attic was warming beyond a glimmer, my mother was inclined to make all the decisions for both of us.

By the age of reason, around seven years old, I couldn’t help but possess some semblance of understanding between right and wrong. Feigning ignorance was no longer acceptable, the character of my conscience the first and last obstacle between me and moral bankruptcy.

Easter around the world has traditionally been a time for examining the Christian conscience, putting this intangible guiding force through an unsympathetic and thorough inspection, the way one does an automobile before an extended trip. Did I have any excess baggage up there in my conscience? Were there things up there that didn’t belong? Did my conscience need a tune-up, an adjustment to ensure peak efficiency the rest of the year? The answer, of course, was yes, yes and yes — there was lots of stuff up there that didn’t belong, stuff of which, I’m sure, my mother wouldn’t have approved. As a consequence of a poor track record in regards to decision-making, and despite my objections, my mother’s decision-making ability would remain on call, doing double duty for the foreseeable future.

Examining one’s conscience was a big part of parochial school upbringing. And more often than not, it was the boys, not the girls, who were in need of daily tune-ups. Maybe it was because girls tend to mature faster, require less upkeep in that regard. Whatever the reason, despite the humiliation of sitting in a corner and contemplating why I was there — examining my conscience — it was here, inside the boundaries of a church parish, that the eventual rewards of doing such an examination stemmed.

As of this letter, I prefer to call it soul-searching, examining one’s conscience with regard to motives and values, knowing when to admit that maybe I’ve gone too far down the road of degradation. Maybe the “change” I’m hearing so much about these days needs to come, not so much from without but from within. Calling it soul-searching, as opposed to examining my conscience, gives me a feeling of victory over worldliness, that I’ve embraced the spiritual principles embodied in human beings, that I’ve finally bridged the gap between self and selfless, and am at this time crossing over. With so much going on in today’s world, with so much at stake in regards to the direction of our country, its leadership, with the friction between peoples and nations, getting both feet under us and headed in the right direction is imperative to the outcome. In other words, it’s time for a little spring-cleaning of the soul; it’s time to get our heads on straight.

Donald E. Melville, author and regular contributor to Messenger Post, resides in Honeoye. He welcomes your comments at donaldemelville@gmail.com.