JuJu is a sweet 1-year-old girl who loves attention. She is content no matter what is going on around her and she loves people. She would do great in almost any environment that isn’t too loud and overwhelming.

Pet Pride of New York, 7731 Victor Mendon Road, Victor, is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Sundays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Mondays are by appointment only.

Volunteer and foster opportunities are available. Call (585) 742-1630 or visit petprideny.org for information.