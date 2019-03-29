Seneca Falls is considering ending its financial commitment to the Women's Hall of Fame

SENECA FALLS — The town supervisor of Seneca Falls wants to end the town's partnership with the National Women's Hall of Fame.

Earlier this month, the National Women's Hall of Fame announced Jane Fonda would be among the class of inductees this year.

Citing Fonda's actions during the Vietnam War, Supervisor Greg Lazzaro released a resolution, which will be proposed at next week's board meeting.

"Jane Fonda’s actions of bringing medical supplies to North Vietnam during the Vietnam War, deriding our POWs, and posing for pictures atop missile-launchers designed to shoot down American planes brought divisiveness to our country and to this day to our Vietnam Veterans and it is viewed by virtually all Veterans as treason to this country," the resolution reads.

The town says it has given $278,750 to the National Women's Hall of Fame since 2010 and has secured a $420,000 grant.

The resolution will be considered at a board meeting on Tuesday, April 2.

If approved, Seneca Falls will "end any financial donations, cooperation and in kind services during all events associated with the National Women’s Hall of Fame" immediately.

The induction ceremony is set to take place on Sept. 14.

In addition to Fonda, this year's inductees include Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, attorney Gloria Allred, the late Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-Fairport and retired fighter pilot Nicole Malachowski, among others.