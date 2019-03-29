Here's your weekend forecast for the last weekend in March:
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 48° | Lo: 38°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: SW at 12mph
Today: Morning clouds and a shower then some partial sunshine. Cooler north breeze.
Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers tonight.
Cloudy, periods of rain
Saturday
Hi: 60° | Lo: 40°
Precipitation: 50% | Wind: WSW at 14mph
Breezy and milder Mostly cloudy with some rain arriving late afternoon into the night..
Mostly cloudy
Sunday
Hi: 39° | Lo: 33°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: W at 10mph
Wet snow in morning. Breezy and much colder.