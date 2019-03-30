The United Way of Ontario County has been a cornerstone of the Finger Lakes Region for years. It has shown time and again its dedication to helping others and its commitment to strengthening our community. This year, I am honored to co-chair the 2019 campaign with my wife, Lauren. We are very excited to work on this critical, collaborative effort — a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness, help others and spread goodwill.

The United Way’s incredible professionals and volunteers are true examples of selflessness. It is my pleasure to be able to work alongside such dedicated people who put the needs of their neighbors at the top of their priorities. Without folks like them, none of the United Way’s programs would be able to get off the ground. We are truly lucky to be a part of this effort.

UNITED WAY IS A FORCE FOR POSITIVE CHANGE

This year’s theme is “Let’s Help Our Community Together,” and The United Way of Ontario County will work with its partners to ensure the education, health and financial stability of residents in the area. This weekend, the United Way will be among the many participants at the Community Resource Expo at Naples High School where residents will have a chance to learn about the numerous programs and services available to those living nearby.

On Thursday, May 16, the organization will sponsor its annual Day of Caring and Food Drive to help bolster the region’s supply of goods for those in need. Soon after, on Thursday, June 20, it will host its Volunteer Celebration. Additionally, the United Way’s Golf Tournament at Ravenwood Golf Club will take place on Wednesday, August 21.These programs are but a few of the many events the organization offers to improve the quality of life in Ontario County and beyond.

GENEROSITY AND KINDNESS GO A LONG WAY

The impact organizations like the United Way have each day is immeasurable. The foundation of any community is the relationships of those who live there, and it is my sincere hope each of you consider how you could participate in, or make use of, the services offered by the United Way and the other incredible groups serving our region. Together, we will continue to make the Finger Lakes Region a better place to live, work and raise a family.

Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb represents the 131st District, which includes Ontario County and part of Seneca County.