A CHEER … to Ontario County Attorney Holly Adams, who was selected as a 2019 recipient of the Makers: Women Who Make America Award by Syracuse public television station WCNY. Adams was recognized for her work on child protective matters, involvement in the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes, assistance in the creation of Family Promise, a new organization helping families, and for being the first woman appointed Ontario County attorney.

A JEER … to Seneca Falls Town Supervisor Greg Lazzaro, who wants to call a halt to the town’s financial contributions to the National Women’s Hall of Fame because actress Jane Fonda, who notably opposed the Vietnam War, is among the inductees this year — in the birthplace of the women’s rights movement, no less. According to his resolution — which may be considered next week by the Town Board — more than $278,000 has been donated to the Hall of Fame since 2010, but that could come to an end, as Fonda’s induction apparently touched a nerve: Her actions opposing the war “brought divisiveness to our country and to this day to our Vietnam Veterans and it is viewed by virtually all Veterans as treason to this country,” as part of the resolution reads. Wow! Hopefully, the Town Board — and Lazzaro himself — recognize this as an attack on free speech and instead focus on how much benefit the Hall of Fame is for recognizing the notable accomplishments of many, many women and inspiring young women and girls to achieve heights never thought possible without those who came before them.

A CHEER ... to Thompson Health's M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center celebrating centenarians this week. Residents living at the center who were born a century or more ago were treated to a festive event complete with slide show celebrating their individual lives as well as trivia reminding them of all the significant events that have taken place in the world during their lifetime. Along with arranging for a visit by the local chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and other noteworthy features, organizers sprinkled festivities with a bit of humor, as well — setting up a "kids table" for residents age 95 or older.

A CHEER ... to the 2019 Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce Business Award recipients, as announced earlier this week. Lazy Acre Alpacas/Alpaca Country Clothing & Gifts is the Retail Award winner; The Friend Team is the Service Award winner; New York Kitchen is the Tourism Award winner; and Finger Lakes Extrusion is the Industry Award winner. A luncheon is planned May 17 at Canandaigua Country Club to celebrate.

A CHEER ... to Palmyra mail carrier Georgeanna Graham, who may have averted a tragedy when she alerted a homeowner to a gas smell she noticed while delivering on her route. Her alert led to the discovery of a gas leak on the premises. Palmyra Postmaster Jill Koeberle submitted Graham for the U.S. Postal Service Postmaster General Hero Award, honoring postal employees who go above and beyond in the care of their customers and communities. Along with the letter signed by Postmaster General Megan Brenan, Graham’s story and photo will be published in the Postal Service electronic newsletter, Postal Link, and will hang in the halls at Postal Service Headquarters in Washington, D.C.