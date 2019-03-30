The dirty secret now revealed that the filthy rich sometimes go to extraordinary lengths (read: cheat) to get their kids into top colleges is akin to Captain Louis Renault’s “shock” that “gambling is going on here” (at Rick’s Bar in the greatest movie of all time). In my time, those lengths took the form of handsome donations in the year one’s child applied, “legacy” admissions preference for the children of alumni (especially those who are or could become big donors), and the elite schools dipping deep down into the lower regions of the graduating classes of the toniest prep schools, admitting virtually anyone with a pulse from Groton, Choate, Andover and Exeter.

For the Arrogant Entitled, the traditional ways of getting a leg up on the competition and assuring that Johnny and Janey get preferential treatment wasn’t enough to secure admission to Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, UCLA, USC, Texas et al. Neither did they believe that all the SAT prep classes, private tutors and college coaches for which they shelled out thousands of dollars were enough to bump their unexceptional scholars up the food chain sufficient to win a prized slot in the Ivies and equivalent institutions. Instead, the Hollywood set and its Eastern counterparts had to game the system and step over the line. It is a wonder that any parent would consider college admission shenanigans worth the risk to them or their child.

Given that these privileged kids are set for life, you have to wonder why their parents felt it necessary to go to extremes. I suspect it was simply for bragging rights, being able to say: “My kid got into _______.”

The admissions scandal could result in any or all of the following consequences:

1. Prison time for the cheating parents and corrupt athletic coaches and administrators;

2. Expulsion of the children from the schools where they don’t belong (mindful that it is inconceivable that the kids did not know what their folks were up to);

3. Government regulation of private college counseling;

4. Elimination of legacy admissions; and

5. Revision of the Common Application (used by 800 schools) to include queries about SAT and ACT prep classes and money spent on them and on private coaching in order to level the playing field.

Congress and state legislatures are already considering appropriate legislation.

Drawing from my company’s experience, when we hired staff, we learned from a bad early experience that trust alone was inadequate; we also had to verify everything presented to us on resumes and other application documents. Subsequently, we were surprised to discover the frequency and volume of lies and exaggerations: bogus degrees and certificates; fictional honors and awards; fake references; cribbed writing samples; etc. Our due diligence in vetting this information saved us from a lot of problems down the line.

Consequently, I am stunned to discover that college admission offices don’t bother to do the same rigorous screening of their applicants. Instead, they apparently accept at face value whatever an applicant or athletic coach tells them. Trust but don’t verify. It isn’t as if they lack the resources to perform applicant due diligence. The institutional “victims” of the current scandal are by far the best-endowed schools in the universe. All of the named schools that were duped have endowments that exceed the GDPs of many nations. Moreover, they could easily outsource such investigations if they lack sufficient staff to investigate.

Inequality of opportunity to get a good education is unacceptable. If colleges and universities won’t reform their slapdash admissions practices, it is inevitable that governments will.

Canandaigua Academy graduate Richard Hermann is a law professor, legal blogger, author of seven books and part-time resident of the Finger Lakes.