Aubrei Lynn Henning's biological mother, Nakisha M. Harris, 30, will be arraigned on a fugutive from justice charge.

SODUS — Wayne County sheriff’s deputies reported Saturday night that a missing and endangered 4-year-old, Aubrei Henning, from South Carolina, was found safe in the town of Sodus.

Her mother, Nakisha Harris, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office where she will be arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge, deputies said.

Aubrei was returned to her father, who traveled here from South Carolina to seek assistance in finding the girl.

Harris allegedly picked up Aubrei from her biological father in South Carolina on March 6 and failed to return the child.

A missing endangered person report was filed in South Carolina, and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office was notified.