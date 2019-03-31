A Genesee County woman was arrested on felony charges after a fight that sent a passenger out of her moving SUV and into the hospital.

At about 5 p.m., the LeRoy Police Department reports 57-year-old Lorie Litolff of LeRoy and the passenger got into some kind of an argument in her SUV, which was driving on Lake Street.

As the vehicle was still moving, police believed the passenger exited the vehicle, possibly voluntarily, and fell on the pavement. According to investigators, Litolff kept driving north on Lake Street and did not stop or call police.

Police said some passersby tried to help and police found the victim by the side of the road with severe injuries. The victim was then flown to the hospital by Mercy Flight.

To top it off, the LPD said Litolff had been drinking but got someone else to blow into her alcohol sensing interlock device so she could drive.

She was arrested at her home on charges that included leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a felony, as well as misdemeanor charges that included driving while intoxicated, failure to report an accident with injuries and violation of ignition interlock device.

She was ordered held in the Genesee County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail and was due back in court on Tuesday. Police did not release the identity of the victim.

