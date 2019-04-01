The Community Chest put on the show as a fund raiser for itself and other local non-profits. The springtime event brought in over 140 different pieces of art, all of which used marshmallow peeps in one way or another.

Webster Community Chest Vice President Michael Grenier says it wasn't too hard to get people interested in making art with peeps.

I think it was Time Magazine, last year ran a list of the hundred best things about America and marshmallow peeps I think made 97? But it was definitely on the list," said Grenier of the country's interest in the traditional Easter treat. "So people come because there are so many things that have been done with them. People use it for the texture, they use it for the pastel colors, and a lot of the objects, if you look at them, you wouldn't even know they were made of peeps."

Voting took place and the top displays were awarded "Peeple's Choice" awards.