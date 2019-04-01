Proceeds from the Ontario Arc wine mixer on April 27 will benefit programs and services for children and adults with disabilities or other challenges in Ontario County and the surrounding region.

The event will start at 6 p.m. at The Cracker Factory, 35 Lehigh St., Geneva. Bidding for the online auction will run April 10-26.

The Swooners and Creative Expressions musicians will perform. The event will include food by Lake Country Catering, wine, a sundae bar, live and silent auctions, auction boards, and raffles. Artwork by Creative Expressions artists will be available for purchase.

Tickets cost $125. Call 585-919-2156 or visit bit.ly/2TQxa4V for information.