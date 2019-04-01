Vietnam veteran David Taylor will give a free, public talk at Finger Lakes Community College, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell, on April 9 as part of the ongoing History, Culture & Diversity series.

Taylor, a retired colonel with the U.S. Army Special Forces, will discuss his 2011 book, “Our War: The History and Sacrifices of an Infantry Battalion in the Vietnam War.” The event runs from 12:40 to 2 p.m. in Stage 14. Visitors should plan to arrive early for parking.

Speaker series organizer Robert Brown, professor of history, invited Taylor to talk at FLCC.

“We are honored to welcome Col. Taylor to FLCC to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, a conflict in which he was severely wounded and earned an array of distinctions, including the Silver Star, the Legion of Merit, two Army Meritorious Service Medals and two purple hearts,” Brown said. “His heroic and tragic account of the three-and-a-half years his unit spent in combat serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by 2.8 million of his generation as they confronted the global spread of communism, and the 57,000 who never came home.”

Taylor served four years on active duty and saw combat in the Vietnam War. In 1969, while acting as an infantry platoon leader with the 5th/46th Battalion, 198th Light Infantry Brigade, he was wounded twice — once severely.

A member of the Special Forces, also known as the Green Berets for their distinctive service headgear, Taylor spent 22 years in the Army Reserve in special operations and counterterrorism. He is airborne, ranger and special forces qualified and served as national commander of the American Division Veterans Association.

Now retired, Taylor worked in business management in the plastics industry for 29 years. His military history articles have been published in national magazines, and he co-authored “The War in Cebu” about the Japanese occupation of Cebu in the Philippines during World War II.

Copies of Taylor’s book will be available for purchase and signing. Call 585-785-1307 or email robert.brown@flcc.edu for information.