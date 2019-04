SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Town Board voted against a resolution Tuesday night to stop funding the National Women's Hall of Fame.

Town Supervisor Greg Lazarro wanted to stop funding from the town because Jane Fonda is being inducted this year. The actress received criticism for protesting the Vietnam War in the 1970s.

Tuesday night's vote for the resolution failed 3-1. Lazarro was the only vote in support of stopping funding. A fifth board member abstained.