Public input is being sought to help determine the answer and win the city a $10 million revitalization grant.

CANANDAIGUA — Some ideas for revitalizing Canandaigua’s downtown have been shared with a consultant helping the city try to win a $10 million state grant.

More opportunities to help shape the future of downtown are on the way, including at the Farmers Market and downtown Wine Walk this Saturday, as well as through social media and other means.

Feedback will be seen, heard and tabulated, said Matt Horn, a former Geneva city manager who now works for MRB Group, which the city awarded an $8,825 contract for help with the application.

“I think it will be a much better application for it,” Horn said at City Council’s planning and development committee meeting Tuesday night — the first opportunity for the public to weigh in.

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative, as its name suggests, is a program that helps cities revitalize their downtown through infrastructure improvements, building upgrades and other projects that ultimately create jobs in the community.

The city has been a finalist for the last three years, but officials believe incorporating more thoughts and ideas of the public into a final application is the final piece.

Councilmember Robert O’Brien, who chairs the committee, said public input will be boiled down to the essentials and the application will say to the state, this is what Canandaigua is looking at for its downtown.

“This is what people want,” O’Brien said. “This is the vision we are pursuing.”

Horn led an exercise in which attendees answered or provided input on the following:

1) Where should we focus our investment?

2) How should downtown look and feel in 10 years?

3) What do you love about Canandaigua?

4) Where would you invest a $10 million grant?

The final question offers suggestions, such as enhanced parks and open space, sidewalks and crosswalks, and grants or loans to improve buildings, housing, small business and the arts.

The state DRI decision-makers are not looking for “start-from-scratch” communities and not for communities that have it all, Horn said.

What they are looking for are communities that have momentum behind them, with revitalization plans that are starting to take shape, with policies in place to encourage private investment and with a foundation of planning behind them, Horn said.

The DRI process proves to state reviewers “the city is teed up for investment,” Horn said.

City Manager John Goodwin said the city’s vision has come from its comprehensive plan. In the past, the city has sought funding for building improvements to boost downtown living, parking, cleanup of the Tom’s Mobil site, and more.

“We want a destination downtown,” Goodwin said.