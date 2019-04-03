Two rooms at the Microtel Inn were heavily damaged, but the rooms were unoccupied

A box truck crashed into a Henrietta hotel Tuesday night.

First responders arrived to the Microtel Inn on Lehigh Station Road in Henrietta just after 5:30 p.m.

Investigators said that Michael DiMarco, 32, of Rochester, drove west on Lehigh Station Road and crossed the eastbound lane of travel, driving up over a curb, across a sidewalk and into the parking lot of the Microtel. Deputies said that DiMarco then hit a pickup truck, and then hit the side of the Microtel.

Deputies report heavy damage to two rooms by the vehicle. The rooms were unoccupied.

DiMarco suffered minor injuries. No guests were hurt.

Firefighters had to shore up the exterior wall of the hotel, and temporarily shut down that portion of the building.

DiMarco was charged with reckless driving, no seat belt, speed not reasonable and prudent, and other vehicle and traffic violations.

Monroe County sheriff's deputies, the Henrietta and Gates Fire Departments, and the Monroe County Fire Bureau all responded to the scene.