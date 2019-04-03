Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine recently named ESL Federal Credit Union one of the Best Workplaces in financial services and insurance, ranking eighth on the small and medium companies list.

ESL earned this ranking based on employees’ responses to questions about their experience at work. The survey indicated 95% of employees said ESL provides a great work atmosphere, 97% are proud to say they work at ESL and 97% feel good about the ways ESL contributes to the community.

Visit bit.ly/2OHktIY to view the complete list.