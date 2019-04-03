Monroe County recently received the Project of the Year Award in the structures category for the Gateway to Monroe County Project at the Greater Rochester International Airport.

This award from the New York State Chapter of the American Public Works Association recognizes the county’s management of the $79 million ROC renovation project.

“This renovation transformed the airport into a next-generation travel hub, enhancing our efforts to attract more jobs and investment to our community,” said Cheryl Dinolfo, county executive. “I’m proud to have worked with our construction partners and trades unions to complete this project on time and on target. This award is a testament to the incredible efforts of so many professionals who helped build our new airport.”

To oversee the renovation, Monroe County and airport officials worked with engineering firms Passero Associates and CHA, construction manager LeChase Construction Services, and more than 60 subcontractors and local trade unions. The award recognizes excellent collaboration by all participating organizations and the successful completion of a project.

The total project cost of $79 million was partially funded by $39.8 million in state funding, awarded through the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Design started in fall 2016 and construction was completed in fall 2018.

Airport officials and project partners accepted the award at the APWA New York Chapter Conference and Awards banquet in Utica. Dinolfo and airport officials received the same award from the APWA Genesee Valley Branch.