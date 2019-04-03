The Rochester Association for Film Arts and Sciences presented the 2019 Tom Hope Memorial Media Scholarship to five local college students studying media production.

This year’s recipients are Paige Austin, of Churchville, at Genesee Community College; Nate Bellavia, of Henrietta, at the Rochester Institute of Technology; Sang Wook Nam, of Seoul, South Korea, at SUNY Geneseo; Ethan Reynolds, of Rochester, at Monroe Community College; and Julian Winters, of Philadelphia, at St. John Fisher College.

Tom Hope worked for Kodak as a consulting liaison to other filmmakers, co-founded CINE and was a contributing author on film for Encyclopedia Britannica.