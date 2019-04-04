Supervisor Dave Seeley and Police Chief Richard Tantalo recently announced the deployment of body-worn cameras within the Irondequoit Police Department.

The technology will serve to further enhance police-community relations in Irondequoit. All sworn IPD personnel will be issued a camera.

“The Irondequoit community is grateful for the service of our police department,” Seeley said. “As we continue to strive to be a transparent organization, body-worn cameras will allow us to thoroughly document the contacts that our officers have with members of the public. I applaud our department’s leadership and our officers for their recognition of the importance of deploying this technology.”

Body-worn cameras will be deployed through the issuance of a general order in the department. The order was developed in collaboration with the Irondequoit Police Nightstick Club and various community stakeholders.“The deployment of body-worn cameras in the Irondequoit Police Department will allow us the opportunity to strengthen our relationship with the citizens we interact with, and build upon the level of public trust and confidence in our policing model,” Tantalo said. “The Irondequoit Police Department has been actively involved with the Greater Rochester Police Community Relations Partnership and has extended our community outreach to a greater community.”