The following programs will be offered at Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave. For more information or to register, visit irondequoitlibrary.org or call (585) 336-6060
Adult programs
The Spirit in Practice with the Rev. Michelle Yates: 2 p.m. on April 9, Soul Practices; and 2 p.m. on April 23, Life Practices. These sessions offer a forum for learning, sharing, and growth that can enrich the faith journey. Registration is required.
Iron Book Discussion Group — “Love and Ruin” by Paula McLain: 7 p.m. on April 9 and 3 p.m. on April 11. New readers always welcome. Books are available for a month-long checkout. No registration required.
A Country Line Dance Demo and Lesson by Country Line dancers: 7 p.m. on April 10. The Country Line Dancers will give a 45-minute demonstration followed by a brief lesson that anyone is welcome to join. No registration required.
A Concert by Eastman school Ensemble — Jackson and the Murphys: 4 p.m. on April 12. Jackson and the Murphys, a trombone quartet from the Eastman School of Music, will provide a free concert, open to all ages. No registration required.
Children’s programs
Kid’s Book Club — grades three through five: 4 p.m. on April 11. Stop by the library to pick up a copy of this month’s book: “The Book of Heroines: Tales of History’s Gutsiest Gals” by Stephanie Warren Drimmer. Registration is required.
Family Dance Party, ages 2-5: 10:30 a.m. on April 12. Join for music and movement. No registration required.
Yoga Storytime with Miss Lauren: 11 a.m. on April 13. Learn beginner yoga poses while enjoying stories and songs. No registration required.
ASL Storytime, ages 1-5: 1:15 p.m. on April 14. Learn ASL rhymes and engage in stories. No registration required.
Irondequoit Public Library announces programs
The following programs will be offered at Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave. For more information or to register, visit irondequoitlibrary.org or call (585) 336-6060