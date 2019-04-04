UPDATE: The attorney claims one of his clients was forced by school administrators to watch the disturbing video further adding to this young girl's trauma. On top of that, Belluck says the accused boy is still in school and has been bullying his accusers on school grounds.

Two families have filed a $10 million dollar lawsuit filed against the Sodus Central School District.

Two sets of parents claim their second grade students were sexual assaulted by an older boy at Sodus Elementary School. Attorneys for the parents claim it happened on the school bus last fall.

Joe Belluck of Belluck and Fox is representing both families. All of the students involved are current students at Sodus Elementary.

"We believe it happened for a period of a year about a year and a half ago," Belluck said. “Because we are dealing with young children the timeline of these events continues to come out as the children talk to counselors trained to deal with this kind of incident.”Belluck says the sexual abuse continued until a bus driver reported it last fall.

"It was corroborated by video evidence that contains very graphic activity as it relates to these children," Belluck said.

Belluck claims one of his clients was forced by school administrators to watch the disturbing video further adding to this young girl's trauma. On top of that, Belluck says the accused boy is still in school and has been bullying his accusers on school grounds.

"We have some indication that the girls are still being put in a situation where they have to interact with the student that is accused of doing this to them," Belluck said.

"We want the school to take steps to address that protect these kids."

Superintendent Nelson Kise says the district does not typically comment about ongoing or threatened litigation, but in a statement, he said, "Student and staff safety is the number one priority of the Sodus Central School District. The school district reacted immediately to ensure that the girls would no longer be riding on the same bus as the accused boy. The school district will vigorously defend any legal challenge filed by the families' attorney. The school district does not anticipate commenting further regarding this pending litigation matter."

Belluck says his clients need therapy to repair the trauma, which is part of the reason he says they are asking for $10 million dollars in damages.

"Some of it is to compensate our clients and the other is to send a message to this school district and other school districts that this type of conduct needs to be prevented," Belluck said.

These type of lawsuits are often settled outside of court. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office could not comment about this case because it involves juveniles.