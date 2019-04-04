Mendon Public Library, 22 N. Main St.,recently announced its upcoming programs.

Call (585) 624-6067 or visit mendonlibrary.org for more information.

Children’s Programs

Firefly Friends: Sparkling Stars: 12:30-1:05 p.m. on Wednesdays, April 4-May 15. Firefly Friends is geared toward helping little ones to shine bright lights and includes stories, songs and crafts. Classes are led by Jennifer DeVille Catalano and are limited to 11 children. There is a $10 charge for the six-week program. Call (585) 624-6067 to register. For children ages 2-5.

Legos Plus Stories: 4:30-5:30 p.m. on April 15. Presented by Miss Lisa every third Monday of the month this spring for Legos Plus Stories. Attendees can enjoy a story and some LEGO building time. There will be a Lego prize drawing in May for all participants. For children ages 6-12. Visit mendonlibrary.org for more information.

Butterfly Wings Story Time: 10 a.m. to noon on April 17. A school-aged story time at the library. Attendees can learn about butterflies and create their own wings to take home. Space is limited. Call (585) 624-6067 to register.

STEM in the Library — Fun Games and Activities for Middle School Girls: 3-4 p.m. on April 18. There will be fun games and activities as STEM is explored in the library. Call (585) 624-6067 to register.

Tuesday Fun & Family Night: PJ Story Time: 6-6:45 p.m. on April 23. Participants will celebrate the joy of imagination during this special PJ Story Time with Miss Nettie. All activities are geared toward families with elementary school-aged children.

Teen/Adult Programs

Japanese Washi Egg Crafting: 6-8 p.m. on April 4. Students will learn about Japanese washi paper and decorate an egg using the washi paper technique. They will also learn how to prepare the eggs. Everyone will take home a completed project and a handout of instructions. Space is limited. Call (585) 624-6067 to register.

Afternoon at the Movies — “Fantastic Beasts”: 2-4:15 p.m. on April 17. “Fantastic Beasts” shares the adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New York’s secret community of witches and wizards seventy years before Harry Potter reads his book in school. Director: David Yates. Writer: J.K. Rowling. Stars: Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston.

Pollination and Starting a Bee Garden: 6:30-7:30 p.m. on April 22. This program, presented by local beekeeper and honey bee enthusiast Michael Van Edwards, is part one of honey bee programming. Attendees will learn all about pollination and starting a bee garden. Call (585) 624-6067 to register.

Teen Programs

Investment Management for Teens: 7-8 p.m. on April 24. Teenagers will have the opportunity to learn about investment management and savings from local financial expert Chris Hobaica. Hobaica presented at the middle school in 2018, and his talk received rave reviews. Call (585) 624-6067 to register.

Poetry Workshop for Teens: 7-8 p.m. on April 30. Middle and high school students are welcome to attend and tap into their creative side as they work on poetry under the expert direction of Joan Haviland. Call (585) 624-6067 to register.

Adult Prgrams

Medicare Program: 11 a.m.-noon on April 17. For adults interested in learning more about Medicare will meet Sue Henning of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield for this free program. Call (585) 624-6067 to register.