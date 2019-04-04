The Wayne County Jail recently opened a centralized arraignment part to handle off-hours arraignments for the entire county.

Judges in local criminal courts will be assigned to this facility on a rotational basis to hold arraignments resulting from off-hours arrests in the county, making a judge, prosecutor and public defender available at all hours.

The Wayne County CAP was developed in consultation with Chief Judge Janet DiFiore of the state Court of Appeals; Lawrence Marks, chief administrative law judge of the Unified Court System; Michael Coccoma, deputy chief administrative judge for courts outside New York City; and the Administrative Board of the Courts, which sets statewide UCS policies and practices.

This will be the sixth CAP to open in the 7th Judicial District, which along with Wayne County includes Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben and Yates counties. The district’s other CAPs serve Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben and Yates counties. The goal is to have a CAP in each of the eight counties.

The establishment of the CAPs is authorized by recently enacted legislation amending the state’s judiciary law, criminal procedure law and Uniform Justice Act. By allowing arraignments in centralized locations, the law ensures the availability of counsel for criminal defendants while promoting efficiency and reducing the burden on the various justice system stakeholders.