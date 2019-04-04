Pittsford Community Library, 24 State St., recently announced its upcoming programs.

Call (585) 249-5481 or visit townofpittsford.org/library for more information.

Children and families

There are no story times April 15-19.

Baby story time: 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Introduce a baby to rhymes, songs, fingerplays and board books. For ages 18 months and younger with a caregiver. Drop in. Registration not required.

Toddler time: 9:15, 10 and 10:45 a.m. on Mondays. Stories, songs and fingerplays make up this 20-minute story time for children 18 months to 3 years old with a caregiver. Drop in. Registration not required.

Story time stars: 10 a.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. Children ages 3-5 can enjoy a half hour of stories, songs and fingerplays. Drop in. Registration not required.

Rochester International Children’s Film Festival: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 16 in the Fisher Meeting Room. This event will feature short films with gentle messages from around the world that are developmentally appropriate for young children. For all ages. No registration required.

Wegmans ZooMobile: 10 to 11 a.m. on April 18 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Learn about what animals need to do to survive in their natural ranges and how their adaptations help them along the way. For all ages. No registration required.

Adults, teens and tweens

Tina Turner Knits — Felted Slippers: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on April 6, 13 and 27 in the Fletcher Steele Room. Resident master knitter and teacher Tina Turner will guide attendees in knitting felted slippers. Free patterns can be downloaded from Ravelry.com. Choose from: Annsofie’s Felted Slippers by Annsofie Petersson (beginner), Marsh Felted Slippers by Claudia Olson (inter-mediate), Felted Slippers by Midnattsol (experi-enced). Bring needles and yarn according to pattern instructions. Registration required.

Poetry reading and discussion with Supervisor Bill Smith: 2 to 3 p.m. on April 6 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Town Supervisor Bill Smith celebrates National Poetry Month and the start of National Library Week, with a reading of selected poetry; he will also discuss some of his favorite poets. No registration required.

Discovering George Eastman — A Kodak Moment: 2 to 3:30 p.m. on April 7 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Come learn about Rochester’s greatest philanthropist. Steve Piper, a retired teacher, docent at the George Eastman House, and summer lecturer at the Chautauqua Institute will present this talk. Registration required.

Film Movement Series — Award-Winning Independent and Foreign Films: 6:30 p.m. on April 8 in the Fisher Meeting Room. “The Charmer,” Denmark, Sweden, 2017, 100 minutes, not rated. Danish, Persian with English subtitles. “The Charmer” is an intense psychological drama about Esmail, a young Iranian man who is desperately looking to meet women who can secure his stay in Denmark. As time is running out he falls in love and his past catches up with him. No registration required.

Microsoft Excel 1.0 — Basics: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on April 8 and 10 in the Fisher Meeting Room. In this two-session class, learn the basics to create, edit and format spreadsheets, modify the page setup and insert simple formulas. Registration required.

Murder for Lunch Book Group: noon to 1 p.m. on April 9 in the Fletcher Steele Room. “Flawless” by Heather Graham. Copies of the title are at the circulation desk. No registration required.

Memoir — The Story of You: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on April 9 and 30 in the Fisher Meeting Room. In these sessions, participants will explore the basics of memoir writing through a variety of activities. Participants will examine what goes into autobiographical writing, respond to writing prompts, and have the opportunity to share their efforts in a safe and friendly workshop setting. Presented by Jennifer Case. Registration required.

Teen community service: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on April 9 and 23 in the Teen Place. Need community service credits? PCL wants teen volunteers to help in the library. Students will straighten the Teen Place and help with various other library tasks. For students in grades six through 12. Registration required.

Practice SAT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Chariot Learning will administer a practice ACT. Bring a calculator, pencils and an eraser. Registration required.

Repairing our Earth — Introduction to Drawdown: 2 to 4 p.m. on April 14 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Learn how global warming can be reversed with 80 proven solutions that are already being scaled up around the world. Project Drawdown shows how reversing global warming is possible using existing technologies and practices. No registration required.

Teen Trivia: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on April 15 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Attendees will test their knowledge with a five-round team trivia competition. Prizes awarded to the winning team. For students in grades six through 12. Registration required.

Beyond Bestsellers — Book Reviews with Ann McKay: noon to 1 p.m. on April 17 in the Fletcher Steele Room. Join Ann McKay for an hour of casual book talk. No registration required.

Become CyberSAFE: 7 to 8 p.m. on April 17 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Regardless of computer experience, knowledge about cyber security will help all become more aware of technology-related risks and what they can do to protect themselves. Presented by Joe Mignano of New Horizons at Logical Operations. No registration required.

Knitting for Charity: 9:30 to 11 a.m. on April 18 in the Fletcher Steele Room. This group is dedicated to producing knitted items to benefit local charity organizations. Basic knowledge of knitting is recommended. Bring knitting needles and yarn. No registration required.

Recycling Right: 7 to 8 p.m. on April 22 in the Fisher Meeting Room. “Recycling Right” is more important now than ever. Join Monroe County’s Environmental Educator, Tina Stevens, and learn the why and how of the “3R’s” in Monroe County. Bring recycling questions to be answered. No registration required.

Microsoft Excel 2.0 — Beyond Basics: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on April 22 and 24 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Prerequisite: Attendance at Excel 1.0 or a working knowledge of Microsoft Excel. This two-session class reviews using worksheets in an Excel file. Topics covered include adding, deleting, moving, naming and linking worksheets. Basic charting, freezing panes, filtering data and pivot tables will also be discussed. Registration required.

Fabulous Films at the Library: 6:30 p.m. on April 23 in the Fisher Meeting Room. A working-class Italian-American bouncer becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South. Call (585) 249-5481 for the title or pick up one of our program brochures at the information desk. No registration required.

Constant Connection — How to Disconnect: 7 to 8 p.m. on April 29 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Come and chat with a recovering technology addict about ways to add more balance to life. Participants will hear about tips and tricks (and yes, even technology) that can help them unplug. Miranda Stefano will present this final program in the Become a Better Digital Citizen Series. No registration required.