The award was given by a coalition promoting professionals providing direct care to people with disabilities

Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-Canandaigua, was recently honored by a coalition that advocates for direct-care professionals who work with New Yorkers living with disabilities. Nearly 100,000 direct-care professionals work for not-for-profit agencies on behalf of the state, according to #bFair2DirectCare.

“Despite the high demands of the job,” direct-care professionals “currently earn on average between $10 and $13 per hour. That’s less than people make at fast-food restaurants and big-box stores,” according to the coalition.

Kolb was given the Champion Award because he has “continually supported members of the #bFair2DirectCare coalition as they fight for a living wage. Members of the coalition are asking for a modest 3.25 percent salary increase that would amount to a fraction of the proposed budget, yet no such funding was included in the governor’s executive proposal,” according to a release. “Even basic cost-of-living adjustments being discussed would not take effect until 2020.”

“Direct-care professionals have chosen a career path that requires an enormous time and energy commitment in order to support those who struggle to care for themselves. The needs of direct-care workers are continually ignored,” stated Kolb. “This pattern of neglect must come to an end. I will continue to advocate for these incredible professionals as budget negotiations proceed through the April 1 deadline and thereafter.”

By making other, less demanding work comparably compensated, the industry is at risk of shedding its existing workforce and faces a major uphill recruitment battle, according to Kolb. The Assembly Minority Conference pushed hard for a $90 million restoration in the 2013-2014 budget, which helped alleviate mounting pressure on the industry. As a result of a concerted effort on the part of advocates, that funding was ultimately included. In 2017, Kolb said, the conference pushed for a $55 million commitment for the 2018-2019 budget, which also became law.

“Direct-care professionals provide critical care for our most vulnerable population. Quite frankly, they deserve a level of respect they simply aren’t getting," Kolb stated. "There’s no reason we continue to turn a blind eye to this reeling industry. Let’s give these individuals the money they deserve to make ends meet, and make sure those who need their services are adequately cared for.”

According to #bFair2DirectCare, there are 130,000 NEW YORK residents with developmental disabilities.