Early Friday morning, troopers stop a car for speeding on I-490 in Victor- and find about 500 doses of heroin in their car.

At 4:30 a.m. Friday, troopers said that they stopped a driver for speeding on 490 in Victor.

During the stop, troopers say they found approximately 500 doses of heroin.

Frank Roman, 55, and Erbert Edfrain Rosario, 23, were arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both men are from Springfield, Massachusetts.