Unity Hospital, 1555 Long Pond Road, Rochester, reported the following births on March 28-April 3, 2019.

Aria Marie Barnes, March 28.

Milania Klimovich, March 29.

Scarlet Lake Finocchario, March 30.

Greyson Robert Capurso, March 31.

NahLaya Rose DeNeene Cash, March 31.

Kehlani Amaris Headen, April 1.

Audra Josephine Bluett, April 2.

Clare Rose Husted, April 2.

Veronica Love Kachaluba, April 3.

Avery Grace Mangene, April 3.

Aubrey Claire Restivo, April 3.