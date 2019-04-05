Here's your spring-like weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 46° | Lo: 30°

Precipitation: 100% | Wind: WNW at 11mph

Today: Yellow Alert: Isolated areas of freezing rain early, then rain.

Tonight: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Times of sun and clouds

Saturday

Hi: 59° | Lo: 41°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: NW at 10mph

Partly cloudy.

Mostly cloudy

Sunday

Hi: 65° | Lo: 39°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WNW at 12mph

Mostly cloudy, chance of rain late.