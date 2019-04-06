Team effort by 911 dispatchers, bystanders, firefighters and ambulance crews save two lives

FISHERS — A 63-year-old man who collapsed in March 2018 and an 80-year-old man who suffered cardiac arrest in December are alive today, for several reasons.

Prompt cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts, the application of relatively new technology as well as the coordinated efforts of the Ontario County 911 center, bystanders and Fishers firefighters and Victor Farmington Ambulance crews.

“These successful outcomes don’t happen without team effort and cooperation,” said Fishers Fire Chief Daniel Chapman. “We will continue to grow that.”

Several 911 dispatchers, firefighters and emergency medical service providers were presented Friday with Lifesaving Awards for the two CPR saves.

Lt. Drew Cusimano said these rescues were “remarkable.”

The recent saves also fall in line with trends experienced since the Fishers Fire District, in addition to increasing on-duty personnel, staffing a second fire station and providing first-response service for all emergency medical incidents, in 2016 began to deploy the Zoll ResQCPR device.

The device pushes and pulls on the heart, providing near normal blood flow, Cusimano said.

Since 2016, Fishers has experienced 11 cardiac arrest incidents, with six of those survivors leaving the hospital with “full neurologic recovery.”

The American Heart Association considers it normal if it happens 8 percent of the time; Fishers survival chances are at 55 percent for the period of 2016 to 2018, he said.

Another way to put it: This is the second year in a row that Victor Farmington Ambulance Deputy Chief Michael Carlotta was able to attend a ceremony of this kind.

“It’s rare to have cardiac saves where they walk out,” Carlotta said.

Also of great help is having a bystander or witness at the scene to begin prompt CPR, trained or otherwise. In one of the recent incidents, the 911 dispatcher was able to provide CPR instruction to a family member over the phone.

“They have to have someone there to start CPR,” Cusimano said.

Here are the first responders who were recognized Friday: Sheriff’s Office communications officers Jeff Newton and Emily Hoover; Fishers Fire Lts. Markus Hardt and Peter Ellison and firefighters Bradley Badali, Jessica Frost (twice), Justin Kennedy, Dustin Welker, Ryan Foster, Daniel Scanlon, David Sorrells, and Ryan Miller; and Victor Farmington Ambulance Deputy Chief Michael Carlotta, EMTs Ryan Miller, Robert Younger and Chelsea Springer, and paramedics Kevin Russo, Elizabeth Foos, and Ryan Kerr.

“It’s an honor to lead these men and women,” Chapman said.