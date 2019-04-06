If you use the intersection of County Road 4 and County Road 10, expect to take a detour beginning Monday, April 22.

The Ontario County Department of Public Works will close the County Road 4 and County Road 10 intersection beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, April 22, for approximately four weeks as work crews replace broken concrete and reset granite curbs.

Vehicles traveling eastbound on County Road 4 in order to travel southbound on County Road 10 will be detoured using the following route: County Road 22, state Route 21, state Route 488, Freshour Road, County Road 46, County Road 10.

Vehicles traveling northbound on County Road 10 in order to travel westbound on County Road 4 will be detoured using the following route: County Road 46, Freshour Road, state Route 488, state Route 21, County Road 22, County Road 4.

For more information, call 585-396-4000.