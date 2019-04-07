Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Justin Myers, of Victor, recently presented “Facebook Marketing at Pickens County Medical Center” during the 12th annual Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity Conference at the University of Alabama.

Dean's list

Sarah Blejwas, of Macedon, and Kasey Vouros, of Victor, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a minimum 3.5 quality GPA.